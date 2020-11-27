Twelve new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Friday, 114 active cases 

Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say 3 of the cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and include 2 people in their 50s and 1 in their 60s, while 7 cases are in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and consist of 3 people in their 20s and 4 in their 30s.

The 2 new cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, are individuals in their 60s.

Government says the cases in the Moncton and Saint John Regions are under investigation, while the cases in the Fredericton Region are travel-related, and all 12 are self-isolating.

There are 114 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with one person in hospital.

Overall, 121,542 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, resulting in 477 positive cases.

7 deaths have been attributed to the virus, while 356 people have recovered after testing positive.