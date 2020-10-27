Two Acadie-Bathurst Titan players named to QMJHL 'Team of the Week'

Members of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan continue to impress the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Forward Felix-Antoine Marcotty and defenseman Adam McCormick have cracked the QMJHL's "Team of the Week" for the weekend ending October 25th.

The distinction goes to players who impressed the most during the week.

Other players named to the team include Mooseheads forwards Elliot Desnoyers and Jordan Dumais, along with Islanders defenseman William Trudeau and Charlottetown netminder Colten Ellis.

Marcotti was also a member of the "Team of the Week" for the week ending October 18th.