Two arrested, drugs, weapons seized after search in Rexton

RCMP say two men were arrested and drugs and weapons were seized after a search of a residence in Rexton.

Members of the Southeast District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, Richibucto RCMP and the RCMP's Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on North Street in Rexton on the morning of March 14.

A release says officers seized drugs, drugs paraphernalia and weapons from the residence.

Police say a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, both from Rexton, were arrested during a traffic stop near the residence.

RCMP say both men are in custody and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.