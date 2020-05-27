Two arrested, firearms and drugs seized in Lake George

Police say more than 185 items and illegal substances were seized following a search of a home in Lake George earlier in May.

Officers responded to a report of two vehicles on fire in the driveway of a home on Route 635 on May 19.

The ensuing investigation led the RCMP to obtain and execute a search warrant on the home on the property on May 20.

A release says more than 185 items were seized during the search, including 31 long guns and 22 handguns, of which 24 were prohibited and/or restricted weapons, and many of which were loaded and had their serial numbers removed.

(Submitted/RCMP)

The RCMP say officers also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, and around 5.5 kg of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Ammunition and cash were also confiscated in the search.

Police say 27-year-old Monique Boyer was arrested without incident on Monday evening for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, without licence or registration.

The release states she appeared in court by phone on Tuesday and was remanded into custody pending a return to court Friday for a bail hearing.

RCMP say a 41-year-old woman was also arrested at the residence on May 19 and was later released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact the West District Crime Reduction Unit at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).