Two arrested following drug probe in Moncton region

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in the Moncton area.

The RCMP says officers seized what's believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone pills, and marijuana during a search of locations on Mountain Road, Elmwood Drive, and Route 112 in Upper Coverdale last Friday.

In addition to drugs, police seized an unsecured firearm, several weapons including some that are restricted, cash, two vehicles, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old man from Upper Coverdale and a 40-year-old man from Moncton were arrested.

They've been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on May 14th.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.