Two arrested following drug-trafficking investigation in Dalhousie

Police say a man and a woman from Campbellton have been arrested following a drug-trafficking investigation that began earlier this year.

A release states members of the Northeast District Crime Reduction Unit, along with members of the Campbellton Detachment arrested a 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in a parking lot on Miller Boulevard in Dalhousie on April 15.

RCMP say officers seized methamphetamine pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both individuals were released and are scheduled to return to court in August to enter a plea.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.