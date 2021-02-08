Two bodies found after children reported missing in western Quebec house fire

Two bodies have been found after a fire tore through a home in western Quebec on Saturday night.



Two children had been reported missing in the blaze, but a local police spokesman said today that an autopsy will be needed to confirm the identities of the deceased.



The fire started at about 10:40 p.m. in a residence in La Peche, Que., about 40 kilometres north of Gatineau.



Police spokesman Martin Fournel said a man, a woman and two young girls were inside the residence at the time.



Both adults were injured in the fire. The woman's injuries were originally considered life-threatening but Fournel says her condition has since improved.



Fournel says the woman hurt herself while trying to go back into the home to find the children.

