Two bodies found after fire in Upper Salmon Creek

The West District RCMP along with the New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a house fire in Upper Salmon Creek where two bodies were found.

Officers responded around 8:00 a.m. March 7 to a report of a house fire.

Police say when they arrived, most of the home had already been destroyed.

RCMP say the bodies of two people were located within the residence after the fire was extinguished.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death and police are working with the coroner's office to confirm their identities.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).