Two Canadians aboard a cruise ship off Japan test positive for new coronavirus

Two Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A statement from Princess Cruises says that the results were among the second set of samples that had completed testing.

It says the second set of samples showed 10 additional people tested positive for the novel coronavirus including four Japanese, one from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one from New Zealand.

It says local public health authorities will be immediately disembarking those guests for transport to local hospitals.

The first phase of health screening of all guests and crew onboard Diamond Princess confirmed 10 cases of the virus.

The ship carrying 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew was quarantined in Yokohama following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus on Tuesday.