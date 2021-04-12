Two cases of South African COVID-19 variant, 10 new cases in N.B. Monday

Public Health is reported two confirmed cases of the South African COVID-19 variant and ten new cases of the virus on Monday.

Officials say two samples sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in early April are confirmed as being the variant.

Both cases were reported in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), with one case linked to travel and the other identified as a close contact of the first case.

Government says four of the new cases reported April 12th are in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and include a travel-related case and three cases that are under investigation.

The remaining six cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and include two close contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases under investigation.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 145 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 20

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 7

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 9

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 109

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are 18 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 people in ICU.

A section of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) that includes Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region is in lockdown, while the communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Red Level.

The remaining communities in Zone 4, and the remaining health zones in New Brunswick, remain in the Yellow Level.