Two charged after explosive substances seized in Rexton

Police have charged two men from Rexton after explosive substances, weapons and drugs were seized last weekend.

Members of the Southeast District RCMP's Crime Reduction, Richibucto RCMP and the RCMP's Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on North Street in Rexton on the morning of Saturday March 14.

RCMP say officers seized explosive substances, drugs, firearms and other weapons.

Police say a 35-year-old and a 40-year-old man were arrested during a traffic stop near the residence.

A release says both men appeared in court in Moncton on March 18.

35-year-old Malcolm Tyler Hannay is charged with the following:

- Trafficking of methamphetamine;

- Production of illegal cannabis by-products;

- Possession of an explosive substance;

- Three counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited;

- Three counts of unlawful storage of a firearm;

- Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm;

- Reckless discharge of a firearm;

- Possession of a firearm without a licence;

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

40-year-old Gerard Chevarie has been charged with the following:

- Possession of an explosive substance;

- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

- Driving while prohibited;

RCMP say Hannay was remanded into custody and is due in court on April 1, while Chevarie was released and is due back in court on June 9.

The investigation is ongoing.