Two charged after robberies, attempted robbery in three communities

A 43-year old man and 36-year old woman are facing charges after robberies in Cap-Pelé and Dieppe and an attempted robbery in Memramcook last week.

Officers responded to a robbery at a pharmacy in Cap-Pelé on February 11th where medication and medical supplies were taken, and on February 13th to a report of an attempted robbery in Memramcook and an armed robbery in Dieppe.

Investigators located a vehicle of interest connected to the incidents in at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Sackville, and say two people were arrested after the vehicle struck a pole as they attempted to flee, and the woman in the vehicle was taken to hospital.

RCMP say 43-year old Graham Hutchinson of Hillsborough and 32-year old Sylvie Josée Tremblay, of Lakeburn are each facing three counts of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while Hutchinson is facing four other charges, including flight from police.

The pair were remanded into custody pending court appearances at a later date.