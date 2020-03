It was a happy ending for a pair of dogs who became trapped on the ice in the Bay of Chaleur last week.

18-month-old King and 7-month-old Heidi were spotted out on the ice flow just off of Belledune last Tuesday.

Several volunteers banded together to try and rescue the dogs with no luck.

The dogs ended up floating nearly 80 kilometres to Janeville before being rescued on Saturday.

(with files from CBC)