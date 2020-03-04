Two dogs stuck on ice flow in Bay of Chaleur near Belledune

Our newsroom is hearing that efforts are underway to rescue two dogs stranded on on an ice flow in the Bay of Chaleur.

Posts on social media suggest the dogs have been there since at least Tuesday evening and are approximately 3km off shore near Belledune.

Local volunteers have come together to try to help them.

On Wednesday posts on social media suggest the ice the dogs were on had washed ashore and that the dogs could not be located.

We've reached out to the Belledune Fire Department for details.