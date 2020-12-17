Two inmates charged in connection with assault at Atlantic Institution in Renous

Two people have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident at the Atlantic Institution in Renous.

An inmate was taken to hospital with serious injuries back in September after allegedly being assaulted by two fellow inmates.

The victim remains in hospital.

James Bernard Melvin and Margan James McNeil, both originally from Nova Scotia, each face two counts of aggravated assault.

They're scheduled to appear in court on February 25th.