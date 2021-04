The QMJHL says it has suspended two members of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies hockey staff.

The League says Joseph Ferrar and Jean-Francois Larochelle have been removed from the 'protected environment even' in Victoriaville for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, the Huskies have been fined $5,000.

The League says staff from with the protected environment have been found to replace them.