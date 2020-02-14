Two men charged after attempted copper theft in River Glade

The RCMP say a 30-year-old and 39-year-old man have been charged after they attempted to steal copper wire from streetlights in River Glade on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a theft of copper on Riverglade Road, near Highway 2.

Police say the located and arrested two men who were trying to steal copper wire from street light fixtures.

RCMP say Michael Brydges and Matthew Jacob appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on February 12, were each charged with mischief over $5000 and were remanded into custody.

The pair are both due back in court sometime on Friday.