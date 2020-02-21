Two men charged after drug seizure during Berry Mills traffic stop

Two men from Moncton are facing charges following a drug seizure at a traffic stop near Berry Mills.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, Codiac Regional RCMP and the RCMP's Police Dog Services conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 11 around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers seized a large quantity of what is believed to be cocaine during the search of the vehicle and two men were arrested.

RCMP say a 25-year-old was remanded into custody while a 23-year-old was released and is due in court in May.

Alain Simplice Bweso appeared in court on February 20 and was charged with one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was remanded into custody and has a bail hearing Friday.

Lincoln Antonio Bishop was also charged with one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.

Police say the traffic stop, seizure and arrests are in connection with a drug investigation that began in January 2019.