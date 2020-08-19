Two men charged after more than 60 dogs seized near Miramichi

Two men have been charged after dozens dogs were seized from an unlicensed establishment near Miramichi.

In a media release, the New Brunswick SPCA says more than 60 dogs were seized from a former church on Escuminac Point Road in Escuminac back in April.

Eric Couture and Kevin Lockwood each face charges of failing to provide adequate medical care to an animal, confining an animal in unsanitary conditions, as well as a Criminal Code charge of failing to provide an animal with adequate care.

The NBSPCA says the dogs have since received the care they required and have been adopted out to new homes across the province.

Couture and Lockwood are scheduled to appear in court in Miramichi on September 4th.