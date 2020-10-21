Two men charged in connection with Pennfield robbery

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery in Pennfield.

The RCMP says 21-year-old Bronson Acquin-Mandisodza and 37-year-old Blair Sheldon Harris were arrested last Friday after a man assaulted and robbed outside a home on Mealey Road last Friday.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police seized a firearm and several different types of ammunition.

Both men have been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, confinement, robbery, pointing a firearm, and threats.

They'll remain in police custody until their next court appearance on Thursday.

Mounties continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.