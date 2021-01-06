Two men forced from home by fire in Grand-Barachois
Two men are temporarily homeless after a fire heavily damaged their home east of Shediac on Monday evening.
The Canadian Red Cross says neither man was injured in the fire that started in an attached garage and spread to their house in Grand-Barachois, causing significant damage.
The aid agency says volunteers have assisted the pair with emergency purchases of clothing and other essentials.
The men are staying with a relative for the time being.