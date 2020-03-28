Two N.B. men arrested after drug seizure on P.E.I.

Two men from New Brunswick were arrested and drugs and weapons were seized following a tactical vehicle stop on Prince Edward Island Thursday.

A release says the stop was conducted by The Prince District Joint Force Operations (JFO) Unit on March 26.

Police say two men were arrested and officers seized approximately half a pound of methamphetamine tablets, 42 hydromorphone capsules, 48 MDMA tablets, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, and other prescription pills, along with a replica handgun and collapsable baton.

RCMP say the men will be facing drug trafficking charges and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.