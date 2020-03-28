Two National Parks closed in New Brunswick

Parks Canada has suspended visitor services and vehicle access to two national parks in New Brunswick.

A release says the closures are being implemented at Fundy National Park and Kouchibouguac National Park to support Ottawa's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The agency says two transit routes, Route 114 through Fundy National Park and Route 117 through Kouchibouguac National Park, remain open, but parking on the sides of these roadways is prohibited.

All other services and facilities within the parks will remain closed until further notice, including washrooms, visitor centres, parking lots, secondary roads, all campground and campsites, kitchen shelters and trails.

Parks Canada says it will continue to deliver services critical for Canadians, including highway maintenance and snow removal, fire response, and others.

Detailed information on Parks Canada places and the measures the Agency is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19 can be found at pc.gc.ca.