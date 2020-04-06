Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in N.B.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing the provincial total to 103.

Both new cases are in Zone 1, Moncton and are due to close contact with previously confirmed cases.

One of the cases is someone aged 20-49 and the other aged 40-49.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, says the province appears to be faring better than other jurisdictions.

She says case numbers are relatively low and hospital admissions have been relatively few.

Dr. Russell says incidents of community transmission relatively rare, which is why we can't relax.