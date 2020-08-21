Two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Friday

Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday.

Government says the first new case is an individual in their 20s in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

The case is related to international travel and the individual is self-isolating.

Public Health says the second case is an individual in their 50s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

A release states this case is related to a previous-travel related case and all close contacts of the individual were already self-isolating.

New Brunswick's active case total now stands at 8, with five cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region and one in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

To date, the province has had 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 178 recoveries.

Overall, 58,227 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The State of Emergency Mandatory Order was renewed under the Authority of the Emergency Measures Act on Friday.