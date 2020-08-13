Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Government says the new cases are temporary foreign workers, one in their 30s and one in their 50s, who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating.

A release states the case reported in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, on Wednesday is now considered recovered.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is 180, with 169 recoveries.

55,945 tests have been conducted overall, two deaths have been attributed to the virus and there are nine active cases.