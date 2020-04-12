Two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Sunday

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the provincial total to 114.

In a release Sunday afternoon, Public Health says the two new cases are both in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and are an individual between 60 and 69, and between 70 and 79 years old.

Of the 114 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five are being investigated.

The release states 7 people remain in hospital, with 3 in an intensive care unit.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswickâ€™s Chief Medical Officer of Health said in the release that while the small increase is encouraging, it is crucial residents do not become complacent.

To date, 70 people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.