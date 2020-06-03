Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Campbellton Region on Wednesday

Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton Region.

The cases, identified Tuesday and reported Wednesday, bring the total number of active cases in the region, and the province, to 15.

A release states one of the cases is an individual in their 40s and the other is in their 60s.

Government says one of the cases is a close contact of a previously identified case in the outbreak, while the other is linked to the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville.

Five patients are currently being treated in hospital, with one in the ICU.

To date New Brunswick has 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 31,656 negatives test results, 120 recoveries and no deaths.

All active cases of COVID-19 in the province are in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

The province says a Quebec resident linked to the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville has also tested positive for COVID-19, though that case will be included in Quebec's statistics.