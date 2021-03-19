Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Friday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Public Health says the new cases involve an individual in their 60s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and an individual in their 40s in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

Officials say both cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 48 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 8

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 17

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16

There is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

55,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 43,469 New Brunswicker's vaccinated with at least one dose.

Overall, 243,732 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,486 infections have been identified, with 30 deaths reported and 1,407 people considered to have recovered.