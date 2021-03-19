Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Friday
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.
Public Health says the new cases involve an individual in their 60s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and an individual in their 40s in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).
Officials say both cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating.
The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 48 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:
- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 8
- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2
- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4
- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 17
- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0
- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1
- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16
There is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.
55,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 43,469 New Brunswicker's vaccinated with at least one dose.
Overall, 243,732 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,486 infections have been identified, with 30 deaths reported and 1,407 people considered to have recovered.