Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Friday, 14 active cases remain

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Public Health says they are an individual in their 20s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region and an individual under 20 in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

Both cases are being investigated and the individuals are self-isolating.

To date, there have been 109,416 tests conducted, 358 of which have come back as positive.

Government says 6 deaths have been attributed to the virus in New Brunswick and 338 people have recovered after testing positive.

There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with one person being treated in ICU.

Public Health says bi-weekly testing for asymptomatic staff in nursing homes and adult residential facilities can now be requested online.

Government also announced immediate family of New Brunswickers can now visit from the United States, provided they have been approved by the Canada Border Services Agency and the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

Visitors from outside the country should register as "Other" and write they are a visitor from outside Canada visiting immediate family in New Brunswick, and must self-isolate for 14-days when they arrive.

