Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Thursday

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases are an individual in their 20s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1) and an individual in their 50s in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6).

Officials say both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 44 with one patient receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, there have been 587 confirmed cases of the virus in the province, with eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 534 people who have recovered after testing positive.

149,091 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick as of December 24th.