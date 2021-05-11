Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Tuesday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Public Health says there is one case in each of Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) and both are under investigation.

With 15 recoveries also reported, there are 136 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the active cases by Health Zone as follows:

Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 24

Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 20

Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 24

Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 43

Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 2

Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 20

Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 3

Officials say there are seven patients being treated in hospital in the province, with three in ICU, and an additional four patients being treated in hospitals outside the province.

All seven New Brunswick Health Zones are under the Yellow Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan.