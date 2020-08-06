Two new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick involving temporary foreign workers on Thursday

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Government says the new cases are temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and began self-isolating immediately.

One case is an individual in their 40, while the other is in their 50s, with both in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

Public Health says the four cases reported yesterday in Zone 7, the Miramichi Region, will now be counted as a part of Zone 1, because they were tested and isolated in the Moncton Region.

New Brunswick has had a total of 176 confirmed cases with 168 people recovered from the virus and two deaths.

There are now six active cases of the virus and as of Thursday 53,999 tests have been conducted overall.

