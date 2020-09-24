Two new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Thursday, six active cases remain

Government is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday.

In a release, Public Health says one of the new cases is an individual in their 40s with a permanent address in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, who way staying in Ontario prior to the onset of symptoms, tested positive there, and will stay there until recovered.

The second case is an individual in their 60s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region and is related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble.

Public Health says this individual is self-isolating as required.

In addition, Public Health says a Quebec resident who travels to work in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec and is self-isolating there.

Contact tracing is on-going to identify New Brunswickers who may have come into contact with this individual and who will need to self-monitor or be tested.

Thursday's cases bring the number of active cases in the province to six, with four in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and one each in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region and Zone 7, the Miramichi Region.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 72,231 COVID-19 tests, of which 199 have been positive, while two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Nobody is currently being treated for COVID-19 in a New Brunswick hospital, and 191 people have recovered after testing positive.