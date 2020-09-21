Two new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Monday, three active cases remain

Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Monday.

A release states both cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and are linked to previous, travel-related cases.

Government says the individuals in their twenties are self-isolating.

All three of the active cases in the province are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

To date, a total of 70, 268 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 196 confirmed cases, two deaths and 191 recoveries.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.