Two new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Friday

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, on Friday.

Officials say in a release the new cases are an individual in their 40s and another in their 70s who are self-isolating and being investigated.

Public Health says the Campbellton Region remains in the Orange level of recovery and it is recommended that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal/informal caregiver or member of their immediate family, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with five patients in hospital and one being treated in ICU.

95,584 COVID-19 tests have been conducted overall, resulting in 324 positive cases, of which 245 have recovered.

Four deaths have been attributed to the virus in the province.