Two new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Monday

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday.

Officials say the cases are an individual in their 40s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, and an individual in their 70s in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region.

Both cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

There are currently 81 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with three patients receiving treatment in hospital, including two in ICU.

To date, 133,868 tests have been conducted in the province, resulting in 536 positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven deaths have been attributed to the virus overall, and 448 people have recovered after testing positive.