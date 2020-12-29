Two new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say the new cases include an individual in their 20s in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and an individual in their 50s in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6).

Both cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

There are 31 active cases of COVID-19 across New Brunswick, with three people in hospital, including two being treated in ICU.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is 595, with 555 people who have recovered and eight deaths attributed to the virus.

Overall, 151,421 tests have been conducted.