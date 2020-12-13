Two new COVID-19 cases reported in the Fredericton Region on Sunday
Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, on Sunday.
Officials say the cases are both in their 60s, are self-isolating and are being investigated.
There are 65 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, with three people in hospital, including two being treated in ICU.
Overall, 139,374 test have been conducting, resulting in 557 positive cases.
8 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported and 484 people have recovered.