Two new COVID-19 cases reported in the Fredericton Region on Sunday

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, on Sunday.

Officials say the cases are both in their 60s, are self-isolating and are being investigated.

There are 65 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, with three people in hospital, including two being treated in ICU.

Overall, 139,374 test have been conducting, resulting in 557 positive cases.

8 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported and 484 people have recovered.