Two people arrested after drugs and firearms seized in Saint-Sauveur and Allardville

Two people have been arrested after police seized drugs and firearms in Saint-Sauveur and Allardville.

The RCMP says officers searched four separate residences on Route 160 last Wednesday and seized what's believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, drug parapernalia, and cash.

Officers also seized several firearms, some of which were unsecured.

A 50-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Saint Sauveur were arrested and later released.

They'll appear in court on October 18th.

Police continue to investigate.