Two people arrested after drugs seized from home on Espenoopetitj First Nation

Two people have been arrested after a seizure of drugs on the Espenoopetitj First Nation.

The RCMP says a search of a home on Micmac Road last Friday resulted in the seizure of what's believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone, and drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man from Lavillette and a 36-year-old woman from the Espenoopetitj First Nation were arrested and will remain in custody on unrelated warrants.

Police continue to investigate.