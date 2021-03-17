Two people arrested after drugs seized from home on Espenoopetitj First Nation
Two people have been arrested after a seizure of drugs on the Espenoopetitj First Nation.
The RCMP says a search of a home on Micmac Road last Friday resulted in the seizure of what's believed to be cocaine, hydromorphone, and drug paraphernalia.
A 35-year-old man from Lavillette and a 36-year-old woman from the Espenoopetitj First Nation were arrested and will remain in custody on unrelated warrants.
Police continue to investigate.