Two people arrested after police find injured man in Moncton

The RCMP in Moncton say two people have been arrested after officers responded to a call about a seriously injured individual.

Mounties say they were called to the corner of Mountain Rd. and Oakland Ave. for a 39-year-old man suffering from a 'serious injury' to his upper body on Wednesday evening.

He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers arrested a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman at a residence on Oakland Ave.

They remain in police custody.

Police continue to investigate.

