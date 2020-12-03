Two people arrested after police find injured man in Moncton
The RCMP in Moncton say two people have been arrested after officers responded to a call about a seriously injured individual.
Mounties say they were called to the corner of Mountain Rd. and Oakland Ave. for a 39-year-old man suffering from a 'serious injury' to his upper body on Wednesday evening.
He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, officers arrested a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman at a residence on Oakland Ave.
They remain in police custody.
Police continue to investigate.