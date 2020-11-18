Two people arrested after police recover stolen electronics in Moncton

Two people have been arrested after police seized drugs, ammunition, and stolen electronics in Moncton.

The RCMP says an investigation was triggered after officers received a report of 22 tablet computers being stolen from a vehicle at the Fairfield Inn on Mariott Drive last Tuesday.

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Moncton, were arrested following a search of a home on Pioneer Street last Friday.

During the search, police recovered two stolen tablet computers and seized quantities of what's believed to be cocaine, prescription drugs, cannabis, as well as contraband cigarettes, several types of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

The individuals have been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Officers are still trying to locate the rest of the stolen tablet computers which are described as 'Panasonic FZ-N1EBJZZDM Tablet Computers'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.