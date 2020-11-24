Two people arrested, charged in connection with fire at Bouctouche business

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a suspicious fire at a business in Bouctouche.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ricky Beliveau of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent last Friday.

He's been charged with one count of arson and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for his bail hearing.

A 44-year-old woman from Saint-Louis-de-Kent was also arrested and later released.

She's scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Officers responded to a call about a fire at a building locally known as 'La Taverne a Joe' on Irving Boulevard on November 3rd.

Nobody was inside, however the business, which was unoccupied at the time, was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Nobody was injured.

The RCMP thanks the public for their help in the investigation.