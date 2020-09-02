Two people arrested in connection to drug trafficking investigation on Acadian Peninsula

The RCMP says a search of a pair of homes on the Acadian Peninsula has lead to the seizure of drugs and cash.

Officers executed search warrants at two homes on Route 135 in Rang-Saint-Georges on Monday as part of a year-old investigation into drug trafficking.

The search turned up quantities of what's believed to be cocaine as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 35-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, both from Rang-Saint-Georges were arrested and later released.

The men will appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.