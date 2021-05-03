Two people arrested, 'significant quantity' of drugs seized from Moncton home

Two people have been arrested after police seized a 'significant quantity' of drugs from a Moncton residence.

The RCMP says a search of a home on Cedar Street last Thursday resulted in the seizure of quantities of crystal methamphetamine and cash.

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Moncton, were arrested.

The 36-year-old was released from custody and will appear in court on August 31st, while the 35-year-old man was remanded on an unrelated matter.

Police continue to investigate.

