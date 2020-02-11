Two people charged with second degree murder in death of Nigadoo man
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Nigadoo man.
Police discovered the body of 70-year-old Gilles LeBlanc in an apartment building on Moulin Street on Saturday morning.
31-year-old Jessy Lagace and 20-year-old Natacha Roy, both of Nigadoo, each face a charge of second degree murder.
Lagace is scheduled to enter a plea on March 9th while Roy will enter a plea on March 10th.
A court-ordered publication ban is in place.