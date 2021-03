Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision in McKees Mills.

The RCMP says the crash is believed to have occurred when a car crossed the centreline and collided with another vehicle on Route 11 on Friday.

A 19-year-old man from Esgenoopetitj First Nation and a 34-year-old man from Saint Charles both died at the scene and were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

Police continue to investigate.