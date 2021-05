A weekend fire that damaged a two-storey house has displaced a couple in the Acadian peninsula community of Anse-Bleu, New Brunswick.



The community is about 50 kilometres northeast of Bathurst.



The woman and man in the residence have been helped by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging, food and some other basic needs.



Neither was injured from the fire along Route 695, reported shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday.