Two Quebec nurses suspended after allegedly mocking Indigenous woman at clinic

Two Quebec nurses have been suspended without pay after allegedly mocking an Indigenous woman at a public clinic northeast of Montreal.



It is alleged to have taken place on Friday in Joliette, the same city where another Indigenous woman, Joyce Echaquan, died in hospital last September after she filmed staff making derogatory comments about her.



The video sparked outrage around the world.



Ghislain Picard, grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, first publicized the story on Facebook.



Picard says the nurses allegedly told an Indigenous patient they would call her ``Joyce'' in reference to the 37-year-old Atikamekw (ah-DIK'-ah-meck) woman who died.



Caroline Barbir, interim head of the regional health authority in Joliette, says that while the alleged victim did not file a formal complaint, she says she understands that members of the Atikamekw community lack trust in the province's health system.